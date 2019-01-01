Jennifer Biry is the chief financial officer of AT&T Technology and Operations. In this position, she is responsible for all financial operations of AT&T’s corporate strategy function, technology development, network deployment and operations. Biry manages AT&T’s capital program, which has been the largest in the U.S. since 2011. Under her guidance, the company plans to invest in the $22 billion range in 2017.

Biry earned a degree in business administration from Texas Lutheran University, where she serves on the Executive Advisory Council and was the recipient of the 2016 TLU Distinguished Alumni Award. She is on the board of the Dallas Women’s Foundation and is a Certified Public Accountant. Profiles in Diversity Journal recognized Jennifer as part of the 15th Annual Women Worth Watching Awards and she was a Dallas Business Journal 2016 Women in Business Awards honoree. In 2010, she was named by Treasury & Risk magazine as a “40 Under 40” executive to watch.