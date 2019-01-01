Jennifer Cohen

Jennifer is the CEO and founder of No Gym Required, a company that helps individuals and organizations create simple strategies to increase their productivity and success through health and wellness. She is also the author of both Best Selling books, No Gym Required and Strong is the New Skinny and was recently named in the Top 100 of most influential people in Health and Fitness.
