Jennifer Friedman

As the CMO of the small-business segment of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation, Jen Friedman is responsible for growing revenue through brand, digital and direct marketing. CT Corporation provides formation,incorporation, registered agent and other services to businesses of all sizes, and was the first public registered agent to formally offer benefit corporation entity services.
