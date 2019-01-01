My Queue

Jennifer Warawa

Executive Vice President of Partners, Accountants and Alliances, at Sage

About Jennifer Warawa

Jennifer Warawa serves as the Executive Vice President of Partners, Accountants and Alliances at Sage, a global technology company operating in 23 countries around the world, with a customer base of over 3 million and a partner, accountant and bookkeeper ecosystem of over 120,000. In her role, Warawa is responsible for the strategy and execution of Sage’s partner program worldwide to drive success and generate revenue for the partner network. By working in close collaboration with regional partner leaders, Warawa creates and develops strategic alliances and relationships, fostering new business development opportunities, recruiting new partners, and acting as an advocate of Sage within the partner community, and an advocate of the partner community within Sage.