Jennifer Woods

Jennifer Ryan Woods is a financial writer with extensive experience writing about ETFs, mutual funds and personal finance for leading business news organization including Dow Jones Newswires, TheStreet.com and CNBC. She is also the author of "The Asset Allocator: How ETFs Can Supercharge Your Portfolio," an instructional financial book that highlights the benefits of using ETFs to construct a well- allocated portfolio.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.