My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jenny Griffin

Jenny Griffin

Writer, ImpactAlpha.com

About Jenny Griffin

A writer at ImpactAlpha.com, San Francisco-based Jenny Griffin is a longtime print and radio journalist with an avid interest in the intersection of technology and social innovation.