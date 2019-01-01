My Queue

Jenny Wolfram

Jenny Wolfram

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of BrandBastion

About Jenny Wolfram

Jenny Wolfram is the CEO and Founder of BrandBastion. The company offers brands automated global real-time support on social media 24/7. Wolfram is also a board member of Rovio, the company behind Angry Birds.