Jeremy Bloom

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Integrate

About Jeremy Bloom

Jeremy Bloom is the only athlete ever to ski in the Olympics and play in the NFL. He is a co-founder and CEO of Integrate, a marketing software and media services provider. He is a member of the United States Skiing Hall of Fame, a two-time Olympian and 11-time World Cup gold medalist, as well as a former football player for the Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is the author of Fueled by Failure: Using Detours and Defeats to Power Progress (Entrepreneur Press, 2015), now available on Amazon.com.

Books By Jeremy Bloom

Fueled by Failure
Featured

Fueled by Failure

By Jeremy Bloom

Using Detours and Defeats to Power Progress

Buy Now