Dare to Fail. Dare to Succeed.

A world-champion skier, Jeremy Bloom missed his shot at Olympic gold. As an All-American football player, he saw his collegiate career put to a halt by the NCAA; then, side lined by injuries, he spent a frustrating period with the NFL. Now, with the help of these very triumphant defeats, he’s found his footing as an entrepreneur, CEO, and philanthropist.

Offering anecdotes and takeaways from his success missions in athletics and business, Bloom pulls at the common thread that unites him with us all and tackles the rarely discussed facets of failure relevant to reaching career and business goals. Sharing his story of public failures on the slopes and the gridiron, Bloom takes aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs from the hilltops of Torino to NFL practice grounds, and onward through the struggles of startup, and reveals tactical secrets— personal and learned from popular business associates, coaches, and teammates—to surviving setbacks while searching for success.

Presenting lessons and practices illustrated by his story, which include NFL Hall-of-Famers John Elway and Mike Tomlin and Olympic champion Apolo Ohno, and insights and advice from respected business leaders including Tony Bates, Bill Maris, and Brad Feld.

Bloom covers:

• How to rebound and reprogram after defeat

• What to keep and what to toss when it comes to failure’s lessons

• Which motivators evoke winning results

• Tactics for managing expectations for yourself and/or your team

• How to plot a new course toward success

• Leaving a legacy