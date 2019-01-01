My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jeremy Bodenhamer

Jeremy Bodenhamer

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of ShipHawk,

About Jeremy Bodenhamer

Jeremy Bodenhamer is the co-founder and CEO of ShipHawk, a logistics automation technology that provides instant shipping solutions that help businesses grow. He is the leading expert in the intersection of shipping and eCommerce, has been featured on TechCrunch, AOL and SoCalTech, is an active volunteer in the community, and is a frequent panelist and speaker on innovative technology and business development. Bodenhamer  lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, educator and youth advocate Bethany Bodenhamer, and their three sons.