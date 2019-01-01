About Jeremy King

Jeremy King is executive vice president and chief technology officer for Walmart. His organization, Walmart Labs, specializes in U.S. retail technology, U.S. ecommerce technology and Jet technology -- with a global presence in infrastructure, cloud and data platforms. King has been at the forefront of cloud computing and brings over 20 years of experience building available and scalable technology platforms to support global commerce operations. Before joining Walmart, King spent three years at LiveOps as executive vice president of technology. Prior to that, he was vice president of engineering and software development at eBay.