Jeremy Swift

Guest Writer
Co-Founder & CEO of Cordial

About Jeremy Swift

Jeremy Swift is a founder and the CEO of Cordial. Before founding Cordial in 2014, Swift was a founding member and the VP of  Sales & Strategic Accounts at BlueHornet, where he worked for more than 14 years, growing company sales 20 percent year-over-year. He has spoken at leading industry events including DMA, OMMA and Mediapost Email Insider Summit. Swift graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University and lives in San Diego, CA with his wife and four children. He’s an avid runner, golfer and traveler who is passionate about supporting anti-human trafficking organizations in Africa and Europe.