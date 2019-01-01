About Jeremy Swift
Jeremy Swift is a founder and the CEO of Cordial. Before founding Cordial in 2014, Swift was a founding member and the VP of Sales & Strategic Accounts at BlueHornet, where he worked for more than 14 years, growing company sales 20 percent year-over-year. He has spoken at leading industry events including DMA, OMMA and Mediapost Email Insider Summit. Swift graduated from Point Loma Nazarene University and lives in San Diego, CA with his wife and four children. He’s an avid runner, golfer and traveler who is passionate about supporting anti-human trafficking organizations in Africa and Europe.