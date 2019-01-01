About Jérôme Droesch
Based in Dubai, Jérôme Droesch is the Chief Executive Officer of Cigna MENA. In his capacity, he is responsible for advancing the company’s operations as the premier provider of both health and wellness insurance services to individuals, groups and government entities across the MENA region, Turkey and India. In addition, he oversees Cigna’s locally regulated offices in the Middle East and the implementation of high-level strategies for ensuring the long-term profitable growth of the organization.