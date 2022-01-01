Signing out of account, Standby...
Jerry Reid
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO at eBook or Print
Jerry Reid is CEO at eBook or Print. eBook or Print is focused on providing services to self-published authors to bring them from book content to published books. His personal motto is that anyone can take charge and change their lives, and eBook or Print is dedicated to changing authors' lives.
Follow Jerry Reid on Social
Latest
Self-Publishing or Traditional Publishing: Which Is Best for You?
The difference between the two routes is similar to the difference between raising capital to start your own business or funding it yourself.
Autoedición o publicación tradicional: ¿cuál es la mejor para usted?
La diferencia entre las dos rutas es similar a la diferencia entre obtener capital para iniciar su propio negocio o financiarlo usted mismo.