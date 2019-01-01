Jess Barron is the VP & GM for LIVESTRONG.COM, a leading healthy lifestyle website with over 27.5 million unique monthly viewers. Prior to LIVESTRONG.COM, Barron was the business leader of Beachbody's online subscription website. She has honed a deep understanding of the types of headlines and content that appealed to all demographics of people when she ran the team that chose the news, entertainment, sports and health articles that appeared on the front page of Yahoo, at the time the most popular site on the Internet.