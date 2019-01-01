My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jessica Breslav

Jessica Breslav

Guest Writer
Regional Managing Director, Mid-Market Americas at Criteo

About Jessica Breslav

Jessica joined Criteo in 2013 and runs the mid-market business across North and South America. Based in Boston, she leads new business development and the expansion of existing advertiser relationships. Prior to joining Criteo, Jessica was Director of Advertiser Development at Commission Junction, where she led client development initiatives for top IR 500 clients. With more than a decade of experience in digital advertising and client services, Jessica has been recognized for providing customers with strategies that drive long-term sustainable growth.