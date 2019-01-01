About Jessica Breslav

Jessica joined Criteo in 2013 and runs the mid-market business across North and South America. Based in Boston, she leads new business development and the expansion of existing advertiser relationships. Prior to joining Criteo, Jessica was Director of Advertiser Development at Commission Junction, where she led client development initiatives for top IR 500 clients. With more than a decade of experience in digital advertising and client services, Jessica has been recognized for providing customers with strategies that drive long-term sustainable growth.