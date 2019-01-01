About Jessica Gilmartin
Jessica Gilmartin is COO of social learning and recruiting platform Piazza, which connects more than 100 of the world's hottest technical employers with more than a million of the world's top college students hailing from all major academic institutions, including all 50 of the top 50 science, technology, engineering and math programs in the U.S. Gilmartin is a former investment banker for Lehman Brothers in London and New York and an accomplished entrepreneur. She created and sold Fraiche Yogurt, a chain of gourmet yogurt stores, before becoming a lead product marketing at Wildfire, a social-media-marketing startup acquired by Google.