Jessica Selwood is an illustrator, designer and the founder of The Commune Space, a design, branding an events studio based in Brisbane, Queensland. As an ethically conscious consumer, Jess is passionate about helping brands and people do good in the world, using branding as a tool to make a difference and create more impact. Jess spotted an opportunity to ‘give back’ to enterprises that are making a difference, partnering with complementary suppliers in the marketing sector to provide advice, expertise, and services that the startup founders may not have, but that will be essential for their business growth and to solve their problem.