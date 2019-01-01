My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jezreel Bokingo

Jezreel Bokingo

Founder and Managing Director, The Wingman

About Jezreel Bokingo

Jezreel Bokingo is the founder and Managing Director of The Wingman, a business development agency. A business opportunity creator, strategist and a creative, he is passionate in business development, relationship management, demand generation, sales strategy and event management that help global entrepreneurs win new business and expand in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. He has worked with blue chip clients that include Emirates, Jumeirah International Group, Majid Al Futaim, Nasdaq Dubai, AXA Insurance and Chalhoub Group, just to name a few.