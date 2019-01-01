About Jezreel Bokingo
Jezreel Bokingo is the founder and Managing Director of The Wingman, a business development agency. A business opportunity creator, strategist and a creative, he is passionate in business development, relationship management, demand generation, sales strategy and event management that help global entrepreneurs win new business and expand in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. He has worked with blue chip clients that include Emirates, Jumeirah International Group, Majid Al Futaim, Nasdaq Dubai, AXA Insurance and Chalhoub Group, just to name a few.