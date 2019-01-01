About Jiffy Iuen
Jiffy Iuen is the founder and CEO of Frank Collective, a bi-coastal branding and content company based in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. She lives in East Los Angeles with her husband and two rescue dogs.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.