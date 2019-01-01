When “Good Communication Skills” Isn’t Enough

Apply the four-stage listening matrix to drive your audience to action

Use sales call outlines that facilitate buy-in to avoid death by sales script

Create value-filled, magnetic marketing that educates and attracts buyers

Add value to your products and services with videos and webinars

Develop persuasive presentations with the TEMPTaction model

Have effective and efficient meetings and manage time suckers

Dispelling the myth that writing a grammatically correct, coherent proposal, or email means you have good written communication skills, or that presenting without using “ums” and “uhs” means you’re a good verbal communicator, business communication expert Jill Schiefelbein shares the communication strategies behind 27 successful companies, entrepreneurs, and brands who take communication beyond words and generate profitable actions. Dynamic Communication delivers an education on how to develop a communication-savvy business that retains employees, secures investors, and increases your bottom line. Taking a page from the playbooks of Southwest Airlines, the Truth Initiative, Avocados from Mexico, Entrepreneur on Fire’s John Lee Dumas, Convince & Convert’s Jay Baer, and former Kodak CMO Jeffrey Hayzlett among others, you’ll learn how to:So grab a highlighter, get a pen, or sharpen a pencil and start crafting your communication strategy today.