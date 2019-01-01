Jim Alampi has spent 30 years helping fledgling startups and massive corporate entities hire and retain top talent. He is the founder of Alampi & Associates, a Detroit-based executive leadership firm and the author of Great to Excellent; It's the Execution!He speaks frequently to CEOs and executive teams on business strategy, human capital and executive leadership.
