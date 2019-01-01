Jim Beach, David Beasley and Chris Hanks

Jim Beach is founder of InternationalEntrepreneurship.com and director of education at TheEntrepreneurSchool.com. David Beasley is former reporter and editor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution newspaper in Georgia. Chris Hanks is an entrepreneur and lecturer at the University of Georgia where he teaches entrepreneurship at the Terry College of Business. Beach, Beasley and Hanks are the co-authors of School for Startups: The Breakthrough Course for Guaranteeing Small Business Success in 90 Days or Less (McGraw-Hill, 2011).