Jim Blasingame is one of the world’s leading experts on small business and entrepreneurship, and his third book, The Age of the Customer: Prepare for the Moment of Relevance, has just been released. Blasingame is the founder and award-winning host of the nationally syndicated weekday radio program, The Small Business Advocate Show. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist and weekly contributor to Forbes.com, Nasdaq.com, Manta.com and American City Business Journals.
