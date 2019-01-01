My Queue

Jim Blasingame

Jim Blasingame

About Jim Blasingame

Jim Blasingame is one of the world’s leading experts on small business and entrepreneurship, and his third book, The Age of the Customer: Prepare for the Moment of Relevance, has just been released. Blasingame is the founder and award-winning host of the nationally syndicated weekday radio program, The Small Business Advocate Show. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist and weekly contributor to Forbes.com, Nasdaq.com, Manta.com and American City Business Journals.