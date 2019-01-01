My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jim Deters

Jim Deters

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder, Galvanize

About Jim Deters

Jim Deters is co-founder and CEO of Galvanize, a network of urban campuses for digital innovators and entrepreneurs that offer training and education opportunities, tech-focused events and a variety of workspace options. 