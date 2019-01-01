As chief security officer of Carbonite, it is Jim Flynne’s responsibility to maintain the trust of customers. Before he led the operations team, Flynne worked on Carbonite’s customer support leadership team for five years. Prior to joining Carbonite, he was vice president of customer support services at Baydel North America, a high-performance RAID storage manufacturer, where he served concurrently as VP of support for Baydel’s storage virtualization software startup DataFrameworks.
