Jim Moffatt

Guest Writer
Chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting

About Jim Moffatt

Jim Moffatt is chairman and CEO of Deloitte Consulting. During his 27 years with Deloitte, he has steadily taken on new assignments and leadership roles in the organization, with a focus on health care and companies in crisis. In his role, Moffatt is helping Deloitte Consulting accelerate its growth through a variety of meaningful acquisitions and initiatives, emphasizing global growth, integrated services to clients, collaborating with clients to help create a lasting impact, and innovative approaches to leadership and management of the firm's 25,000 employees.