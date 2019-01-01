About Jim Ryan

Jim Ryan is a 20+ year entrepreneur, investor and CEO and founder of Talk2Rep. Talk2Rep is an international business-process outsourcer specializing in teleservices and live chat for the Global 1000. Ryan is a regular conference speaker and has also lectured at several universities including American InterContinental University on entrepreneurship. He is also a founding mentor for Florida Atlantic Univeristy's Tech Runway Entrepreneur program. Ryan is currently developing several new Internet businesses and partnered with Lighthouse Works in a mission to greater employ those that are blind and sight-challenged throughout the U.S.