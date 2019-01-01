My Queue

JK Harris and Richard D. Dickerson

About JK Harris and Richard D. Dickerson

JK Harris is the author of Flashpoint: Seven Core Strategies for Rapid-Fire Business Growth and the co-author of Sales Flashpoint: 15 Strategies for Rapid-Fire Sales Growth. He is the founder and CEO of JK Harris & Company, a tax representation firm, as well as a business consultant advising mid- to large-sized businesses worldwide.

Richard D. Dickerson is the co-author of Sales Flashpoint: 15 Strategies for Rapid-Fire Sales Growth. He is the national accounts manager for The Brooks Group, a sales and sales management training and assessment company based in Greensboro, NC.