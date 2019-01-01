My Queue

Jo Farah

Founder of Sneaker LAB

About Jo Farah

Jo Farah is the Founder and CEO of Sneaker LAB. Established in 2012, Sneaker LAB created an environmentally friendly biotechnology-driven premium shoe care brand and is the scientific authority on sneaker care. Sneaker LAB is the only sneaker care product range in the world to be Green TAG certified. Sneaker LAB products are available in over 60 countries across all major regions of the globe including Africa, USA, Europe and Asia.