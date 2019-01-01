My Queue

Joachim Horn

Guest Writer
CEO, Sam Labs

About Joachim Horn

Joachim Horn is the founder of SAM Labs, whose modular, connected toys are now found in homes and schools worldwide. The toys are at the forefront of interactive entertainment, combining digital gaming and innovative storytelling to inspire every child to discover the fun of coding and creating. Horn is a mechanical engineering graduate of the Imperial College-London and co-founder of the Imperial College Design Collective. Prior to SAM Labs, Horn worked as a mechanical engineer at Eos Energy Storage and a supply chain engineer with Cummins Inc. 