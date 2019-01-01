Joan Bunashe and Lindsay Broder

Joan Bunashe, The Optimization Coach, is a certified professional coach currently based in Southern California. During her 15 years working in real estate and homebuilding in a broad range of roles, Joan was continuously drawn to helping others grow potential and better their lives on the job. She started her own coaching practice in 2010, and is devoted to helping leaders optimize performance and build thriving teams and cultures.

Lindsay Broder, The Occupreneur® Coach, is an accredited certified coach based in New York. A Wall Street veteran, she specializes in Occupreneur® coaching, strategy and crisis management services for executives, business leaders and organizations striving to improve their businesses or careers.