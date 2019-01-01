Joanna Lord is the vice president of marketing at Porch.com, a home network for homeowners to find professionals, get inspired and manage their home.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Joanna Lord is the vice president of marketing at Porch.com, a home network for homeowners to find professionals, get inspired and manage their home.