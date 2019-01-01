Joanna Schloss is a subject matter expert at Dell's Center of Excellence specializing in data and information management. Her areas of expertise include big data analytics, business intelligence, business analytics and data warehousing. Within the Dell Center of excellence, she helps clients deal with the challenges of managing multiple data platforms, applications systems and analytic environments.
