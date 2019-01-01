My Queue

Jodi Kovitz

CEO and founder, #movethedial

About Jodi Kovitz

 

Jodi's #movethedial is a global movement that she launched in January 2017. It is dedicated to advancing the participation and advancement of all women in tech.

Leveraging Jodi’s leadership, wealth of experience, pioneering spirit, and passion for advancing the full talent pool in the new economy, #movethedial has attracted numerous champions and advisors from around the world who are leading the way in the technology industry; engaged diverse groups of change agents through the power of storytelling; and is driving substantive, measurable change.