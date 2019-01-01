My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jodi Senese

Jodi Senese

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media

About Jodi Senese

Jodi Senese is Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media, where she oversees all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts, including an in-house creative boutique that helps businesses large and small create unique digital brand experiences. With over thirty years of experience, Senese is a marketing expert in the out-of-home advertising industry and has held positions as Executive Vice President/Marketing at CBS Outdoor, Executive Vice President/Marketing at TDI and Vice President/Marketing at Gannett Outdoor.