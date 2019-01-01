Jodi Senese is Chief Marketing Officer at OUTFRONT Media, where she oversees all aspects of the company’s marketing efforts, including an in-house creative boutique that helps businesses large and small create unique digital brand experiences. With over thirty years of experience, Senese is a marketing expert in the out-of-home advertising industry and has held positions as Executive Vice President/Marketing at CBS Outdoor, Executive Vice President/Marketing at TDI and Vice President/Marketing at Gannett Outdoor.