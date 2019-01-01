About Joe Abi Akl
Joe Abi Akl is the Acting Chief Corporate Development Officer at Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Joe is responsible for driving corporate and growth strategy, business development, M&A, startup investments, and strategic partnerships, and is a board member of several leading startups. He also oversees advanced analytics, digital and technology for the Group. Joe holds a multi-disciplinary engineering degree from Telecom Paris Tech and an MBA degree from INSEAD. He brings over 14 years of management consulting and corporate development experience in consumer and technology industries and real estate across the Middle East, S.E. Asia, Europe, and Africa.