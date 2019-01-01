Joe Budzienski currently serves as vice president of product and technology at Monster, where he leads the initiative to create new and innovating social recruiting products. Prior to Monster, Joe founded Gozaik, a social recruitment startup out of Boston that focused on social media job advertising and was acquired by Monster Worldwide in early 2014. Joe holds a BS in Business Administration and Management from Pace University.
