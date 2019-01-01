About Joe Burton

Joe Burton is the founder and CEO of Whil Concepts, Inc. He’s an entrepreneur and investor in the digital health & wellness industry, former President of Headspace, and spent fifteen years as a global COO in public companies. Joe is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and an advisor to several of the leading educational nonprofits in the U.S., including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Holistic Life Foundation, iBme, and the Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute. He discovered mindfulness as a super stressed executive after dismissing it as “definitely not for me” and it changed his life.