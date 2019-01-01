Joe Essenfeld is the founder and CEO of Jibe. Prior to starting Jibe, Essenfeld was COO of Insomnia Cookies, where he was responsible for hiring hundreds of employees. It was his experiences with those hires that led him to start Jibe. Essenfeld received his Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and currently resides in New York City with his wife and daughter.
