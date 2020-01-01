Joe Hepworth is the Director of OCO Global, and founder of the British Centres for Business (BCB)

With responsibilities across all market sectors and multiple regional countries, Joe oversees BCB’s trade and export support projects across the region and is responsible for delivering the company’s investment attraction services in the region. He also leads the company’s economic development consulting team for the GCC.

As part of Joe’s work with OCO, he holds a number of other important client representational roles in the Middle East. He is Director for Missouri Department of Economic Development in the Middle East, Regional Director for IDA Ireland, Middle East Director for the Connected Places Catapult, and has managed the UK’s Department of International Trade regional delivery contract since 2013.