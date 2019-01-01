My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Joe Kinsella

Joe Kinsella

Guest Writer
Chief Technology Officer and Founder, CloudHealth Technologies at VMware

About Joe Kinsella

Joe Kinsella is the chief technology officer and founder of CloudHealth Technologies at VMware. He is an entrepreneur, technologist and executive who is passionate about startups and all things cloud. was previously vice president of engineering at the Amazon-backed cloud-archiving company Sonian. He founded CloudHealth in 2012, and the company has grown into a leader in public and private cloud management for the enterprise, partners and SMBs. CloudHealth was acquired by VMware in October 2018.

 

 


 