Joe Kinsella is the chief technology officer and founder of CloudHealth Technologies at VMware. He is an entrepreneur, technologist and executive who is passionate about startups and all things cloud. was previously vice president of engineering at the Amazon-backed cloud-archiving company Sonian. He founded CloudHealth in 2012, and the company has grown into a leader in public and private cloud management for the enterprise, partners and SMBs. CloudHealth was acquired by VMware in October 2018.