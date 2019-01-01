Joe Langner is executive vice president of Mid-Market Solutions for Sage North America. A seasoned executive with more than 25 years’ experience, Mr. Langner is responsible for driving the Sage Mid-Market business strategy. This encompasses the Sage 100, 300, and 500 ERP solutions, as well as Sage ERP X3 and Sage CRM.

In addition, Mr. Langner provides executive oversight to the Sage fixed assets, Sage value products, and Sage construction and real estate business units.

Prior to joining Sage, Mr. Langner was with Ellie Mae, a provider of enterprise solutions including an online network, software, and services for the residential mortgage industry, where, since 2002, he held executive positions including EVP sales and client services, chief operating officer and chief sales officer.

Mr. Langner was previously with Dun & Bradstreet for 16 years in instrumental roles that included general manager of small business solutions.

He graduated from the University of California at Davis with a Bachelor’s degree in genetics.