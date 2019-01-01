Joel Capperella is vice president of marketing for Yoh, a Philadelphia-based staffing and recruiting firm. He has more than 20 years of experience developing value-added solutions that solve a broad array of workforce challenges.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Joel Capperella is vice president of marketing for Yoh, a Philadelphia-based staffing and recruiting firm. He has more than 20 years of experience developing value-added solutions that solve a broad array of workforce challenges.