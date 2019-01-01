Joel Comm is an internet pioneer, New York Times best-selling author of 12 books, professional speaker, futurist and influencer. With more than 20 years of doing business online, Comm has found success in online marketing, blogging, podcasting, video creation, social media, software development and mobile applications. As a consultant, he regularly works with small businesses and Fortune 500 companies.
