Joel Garcia founded recruiting platform Recruitday in the Phillippines in 2017. Passionate about innovation and bringing new ideas to solve problems, Garcia has worked for more than a decade in enterprise and startup environments.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Joel Garcia founded recruiting platform Recruitday in the Phillippines in 2017. Passionate about innovation and bringing new ideas to solve problems, Garcia has worked for more than a decade in enterprise and startup environments.