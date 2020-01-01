About Joelle Mertzel
Joelle Mertzel is Founder and President of Kitchen Concepts Unlimited LLC. She is the inventor of Butterie, the world’s only 1-piece butter dish and the creator of IncrediBulb, the world’s first flexible light bulb.
