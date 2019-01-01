Joey Pomerenke is an entrepreneur and one of the founding partners of UP Global, an international non-profit organization that connects entrepreneurs with their communities and the resources they need most through programs such as Startup Weekend, Startup Digest and Startup America. Pomerenke is a connector of people and a world traveler whose work has landed him in over 30 countries.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.