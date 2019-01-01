My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Johanna Hernández

Johanna Hernández

Estratega de comunicaciones

About Johanna Hernández

Creyente de la frase, “No es lo que uno dice, sino cómo lo dice”. Cuando no está aprendiendo sobre el mundo digital, está descubriendo nuevas recetas para cocinar, jugando con su perro Lucas o practicando caligrafía moderna

More From Johanna Hernández

Si los personajes de Game of Thrones fueran una red social
Cultura Pop

Si los personajes de Game of Thrones fueran una red social

¿Qué tienen en común las plataformas sociales y la famosa serie de HBO?
8 min read