John Bell is a digital marketing strategist, with over 10 years of experience in the marketing industry. He is currently a marketing manager at Cozzoli Machine Company. He is also a freelance marketing consultant, and works with various startups and established companies to assist them with their marketing strategies. His primary focus has been on SMM and SEM, but over the years, he has had the chance to work in a number of marketing areas.
