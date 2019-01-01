John Coleman is the founder and chairman of The VIA Agency, an employee-owned, full-service creative agency based in Portland, Maine. VIA won Ad Age’s “Small Agency of the Year” in 2011 and has received numerous other prestigious industry awards. Coleman holds an MBA, a B.S. in mechanical engineering and an honorary doctorate in fine arts from Maine College of Art. He sits on the board of trustees for the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture and volunteers for the Preble Street Resource Center in Portland. While he enjoys fly-fishing and playing the guitar, he is dedicated to an active studio practice exploring conceptual artwork. Coleman is also the author of VIA PRINCIPLES, a book that explores how companies can become more collaborative and creative through adherence to clear and powerful guiding principles.